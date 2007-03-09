Focus on distribution in Hong Kong and Singapore will bring the companyÆs latest fund launch to private placement and bank investors.
Samuel Riding
After its fund launch was nine times oversubscribed, China International Fund Management struggles to comply with its quota.
Janus and PPM America face off to find this US equities town is big enough for the both of them.
Taiwan's Labour Insurance Fund has hand-picked 30 managers to make formal pitches for offshore mandates.
Hong KongÆs Securities and Futures Commission has further loosened restrictions on the authorisation of certain Ucits-3 funds.
The Chinese fund house's $5 billion growth fund suffers mass redemptions as it struggles to provide positive returns.
Deutsche Asset Management and CIO part company after just nine months.
Managers at the $20.8 billion Value Trust say now is the time to buy America.
Former World Bank head of global pensions practice Yvonne Sin outlines the issues plaguing social security.
Five new roles boost Barclays Global InvestorsÆ ambitions for Asia ex-Japan institutional business.
McKinsey says compound annual growth of 25% in asset management makes intellectual capital key to success.
Three of TaiwanÆs four largest social security funds have requested tenders for $3 billionÆs worth of overseas investments.