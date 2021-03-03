The fund prioritises maximising returns within a defined risk tolerance, emphasising flexibility and global diversification in its investment strategy.
Tag : risk
Japan's financial regulator assesses life insurers' offshore reinsurance practices, particularly with Bermuda-based firms, revealing a cautious approach by Japanese insurers amid evolving regulatory landscape.
The investment arm of the World Bank is reshaping Asian markets by strengthening governance, powering private investment and dismantling market barriers.
One of Australia’s oldest superannuation funds has enlisted the help of quant and systematic trading specialists Premialab to evaluate risk, performance and fees.
With inflation high and rising, pension and insurance investors are urged to look more closely at their liability matching investment strategies.
Some have accused Sri Lanka of falling into China’s “debt trap", but the South Asian nation refuses to put all of its eggs in China’s basket.
Even with political upheaval and regulatory clampdowns, investors believe there are still more opportunities in China.
The Evergrande crisis and government clampdowns has cast a pall over China investment. While one fund is putting investment on hold, another says it's staying the course.
Institutional investors are unfazed by the country's latest round of regulatory changes, saying they will focus on new sectors within it rather than reduce their overall exposure.
Constrained by tight regulation, the life insurer has been unable to invest in offshore assets. Its CIO hopes a new rule later this year will allow it to start doing so.
The government's plans to stimulate infrastructure could offer sustainable investment opportunities across many sub-sectors. That is drawing the eyes of Asian asset owners.
Major asset owners like Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and GIC discuss lessons learned from the pandemic.