Japan FSA's reinsurance probe draws mixed reactions
Japan's financial regulator assesses life insurers' offshore reinsurance practices, particularly with Bermuda-based firms, revealing a cautious approach by Japanese insurers amid evolving regulatory landscape.
Industry experts have mixed opinions on the Financial Services Agency's (FSA) survey of Japan's life insurers. While some welcome efforts to bolster risk management and policyholder protection, others believe the impact will be minimal given Japanese insurers' conservative approach and limited reinsurance use.
