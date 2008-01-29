Japan's financial regulator assesses life insurers' offshore reinsurance practices, particularly with Bermuda-based firms, revealing a cautious approach by Japanese insurers amid evolving regulatory landscape.
Tag : fsa
The city's funds association has tabled proposals which would see savers offered tax incentives and cash rebates in return for higher levels of pension contributions. But the plans face a sceptical public.
FSB calls for better coordination in China; HK financial firms given greater freedom; SFC recovers $23m; Japan reviews stewardship code; and SFC reappoints executives.
BNPP IP's Asia chief resigns; Pioneer poaches Neuberger trio; JP Morgan boosts funds team; PwC appoints China chairman; Japan names FSA chief; HKEx revamps listings team; and SocGen names sales heads.
Technical issues delay SZ Connect; CSRC tightens margin lending; Japan sets out tax reforms; SFC mulls new legislation; Iosco urges less reliance on ratings agencies; and derivatives reporting changes sought.
SFC recovers $191m for investors; Singapore retail market opens up; Algo trading put under the microscope; Saudi restricts foreign buying to 10%; and hedge funds urged to upgrade cyber security.
Asset managers are braced for a rise in the number of regulatory inspections and tighter rules around fund sales and insider trading in Japan.
A group representing 90% of the global foreign exchange market says proposals to impose margin requirements on FX swaps and forwards are counterintuitive.
The regulator bans Yohichi Kumagai of Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Company (Europe) over failings in a ruling that may deter Japanese firms from expanding into the UK.
The country’s Financial Services Authority believes that deleveraging European banks pose a potential threat to Japan’s economy.
Although plans to relax shorting rules are on hold, the Securities and Futures Commission, like its counterparts in Japan and Thailand, opts for continued short selling of stocks.
The Securities Exchange and Surveillance Commission will scrutinize investorsÆ disclosures at the end of the fiscal year.