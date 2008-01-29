AsianInvesterAsianInvester

Tag : fsa

Min Ho
Technical issues delay SZ Connect; CSRC tightens margin lending; Japan sets out tax reforms; SFC mulls new legislation; Iosco urges less reliance on ratings agencies; and derivatives reporting changes sought.
AsianInvestor's regulatory roundup, June 18
Min Ho
SFC recovers $191m for investors; Singapore retail market opens up; Algo trading put under the microscope; Saudi restricts foreign buying to 10%; and hedge funds urged to upgrade cyber security.
AsianInvestor's regulatory round-up, May 13
Jame DiBiasio
Although plans to relax shorting rules are on hold, the Securities and Futures Commission, like its counterparts in Japan and Thailand, opts for continued short selling of stocks.
Shorts remain legal in Hong Kong