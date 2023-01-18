The investment arm of the World Bank is reshaping Asian markets by strengthening governance, powering private investment and dismantling market barriers.
Scepticism amongst asset owners and a strong regulatory stance fuel evolving approaches to ESG.
Beset by a lacklustre equity market, Indonesia's relatively buoyant bond market has become practically the only option for its yield-hungry domestic investors.
The Indonesia Investment Authority continues to push ahead with allocations to infrastructure projects while developing new strategic alliances with institutions across the region.
Strong member inflows to the social security fund are held in time deposits for a lack of alternatives. The investment team is building a case for a much wider mandate.
The time for commitments is past, say climate change groups. Governments and investors will be increasingly judged on their actions. NZ Super believes a co-ordinated response will be necessary.
Australia's biggest asset owners have effectively cut business ties with the Big Four firm, while government guidance warns explicitly of engagement with ethically dubious companies.
As the search commences for a new chief executive of New Zealand’s Super Fund, CIO Stephen Gilmore explores what potentially could be his next role.
Despite increasing pressure to vote their shares, some asset managers are not making progress on stewardship, a recently released report said. Asset owners would do well to keep up the pressure.
Shareholder pressure by asset owners has been shown to be effective in forcing companies to decarbonise — and this trend is set to intensify.
ESG investment principles fit right in with the New Zealand Māori’s values and focus on the land, sea and sky.
Asset allocators remain determined to take the fight to companies lacking transparency on environmental and human rights issues.