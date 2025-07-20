Australian pension fund group CEO embraces scrutiny
Mary Delahunty, CEO of the Association of Superannuation Funds Australia, says a regulatory review of pension fund spending is welcome to ensure members' financial interests.
The head of Australia’s superannuation fund association says she welcomes increased scrutiny of the sector as the country’s financial system watchdog reviews governance at more than a dozen funds.
