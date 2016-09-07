Mary Delahunty, CEO of the Association of Superannuation Funds Australia, says a regulatory review of pension fund spending is welcome to ensure members' financial interests.
Australian real estate is hot property for the country’s superannuation funds, which made up almost half of the sector’s capital inflows during the first half of this year.
The $26 billion superannuation fund's investment head outlines plans to boost exposure to infrastructure, international equities and liquid alternatives and expand the in-house team.