For the Dutch pension fund giant, navigating the complexities of Asia’s modern investment landscape isn’t about reacting to every market tremor, but staying anchored in the enduring currents of structural megatrends.
Tag : pension fund
Taiwan's largest pension fund manager will hire up to five external asset managers for a five-year term, with each managing $280 million.
PensionDanmark aims to build on direct allocations in the region, which include wind and solar projects in India, South Korea, Vietnam and Taiwan. It also invests via Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners.
PensionDanmark is stepping up pressure on Japan and South Korea to eliminate coal power by 2030, while taking a more lenient approach towards Asia's emerging markets who need more time to balance clean energy transition with their power needs.
Pension Fund of Japanese Corporations (PFJC) and Canada’s CDPQ said they will keep an eye on private assets as they evaluate the implications of interest rates on market valuations.
Long-serving Kim Suyi, who built the Canadian pension giant’s Asia business from scratch, is leaving after 17 years.
AsianInvestor presents the best asset owner interviews and market-leading trend stories of the year.
Sales and losses have led to allocations to the region falling by more than a fifth in 15 months. Allocations to Japan, and Taiwan were the most affected, according to central bank data.
After previously looking in vain at agricultural land as an asset class, the sector has now matured to become more attractive to institutional investors, the pension fund’s CIO tells AsianInvestor.
Japanese corporate pension fund with a high allocation to alternative investments sees selecting external asset managers as crucial for securing the right balance between returns and risks.
Rising interest rates and a depreciated yen are leading to investment-strategy revamps while a global economic slowdown would hold great opportunities, CIO says.
The sector is set for large losses on private real estate investments this year, including those in Asia.