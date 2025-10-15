Asia allocators and US funds demand new private markets playbook
Global investors brace for tougher private markets as Malaysia's KWAP scales its programme while US allocators warn future returns will demand stronger selection and authentic value creation
Global investors are resetting their playbooks for a tougher private-markets cycle — and Asia’s sovereign and pension funds are moving to the front of that shift.
Sign In to Your Account
Access Exclusive AsianInvestor Content!
Please sign in to your subscription to unlock full access to our premium AI resources.
Free Registration & 7-Day Trial
Register now to enjoy a 7-day free trial—no registration fees required. Click the link to get started.
Note: This free trial is a one-time offer.
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.