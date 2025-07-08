German pension fund eyes Chinese shares: report
A German church pension fund is tapping a local Hong Kong firm to invest in Chinese equities despite concerns about the market.
A German pension fund for church workers has tapped a Hong Kong firm to help it invest in locally traded Chinese shares, a rare move amid concerns about the mainland market, Bloomberg News reported, citing unnamed sources.
