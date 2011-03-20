The global development bank is pursuing targeted financing strategy while leveraging its position to unlock substantial institutional capital flows.
The US-based life insurer has said it might leave the Taiwan market. If it does so, it will follow in the wake of other foreign players such as ING and AIG.
Eastspring Investments has hired Andy Yang from the Hong Kong-based insurer to fill a newly created role as head of insurance relationship.
The US fund firm has poached Scott Keller from UBS Global Asset Management to lead and build out its Asia distribution team and strengthen its intermediary network.
Monita Chon joined the Swiss fund house as head of institutional business for Hong Kong and Taiwan this month, following the arrival of Michael Chen in January.
PineBridge Investments has hired Stephan van Vliet to oversee insurance asset management, reflecting a rising trend in Asia.
Shek Chee Seng joins the Dutch group as it seeks to bring the drawn-out sale of its insurance and investment units to a close.
The firm is granted regulatory approval to merge its two existing securities enterprises to increase its onshore competitiveness.
The Dutch bank wins its case against the European Commission. The sale of its Asian insurance and asset management businesses will be affected.
The bank may create a multi-boutique set-up after its acquisition of ING IM Australia. But Grant Bailey of ING IM denies the sale is part of plans to cut back in the region.
Retail funds look set to provide faster asset growth than institutional business, says the head of Manila-based BPI Asset Management, which is about to launch a funds trading platform.
Target-redemption funds have been attracting inflows in Thailand due to swinging volatility in the local stock market. But not all asset managers have jumped on the bandwagon.