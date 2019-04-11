AsianInvesterAsianInvester

Tag : data centre

Staff Reporters
CPP Investments and Pacific AM commit $170 million to Korean data centre; GIC and NorthWest Australia invest an additional $2.4 billion to healthcare projects; the world's largest sovereign wealth fund voted in favour of Toshiba soliciting buyout from PE firms; Chinese vice-premier commits to supporting the market; and more
Weekly investor roundup: CPP Investments and Pacific AM commit to Korean data centre; GIC and NorthWest Australia invest $2.4 billion in healthcare p…