The global development bank is pursuing targeted financing strategy while leveraging its position to unlock substantial institutional capital flows.
The Canadian pension giant sees rising opportunities in data centre financing across Asia Pacific, driven by AI demand, while the private credit industry navigates fundraising challenges and intensifying competition.
High demand and low supply are challenging large investors across the sector, and with financing costs relatively high, some are pulling out of deals altogether.
The US-based asset manager plans to ramp up hiring in the region as it tailors offerings to meet demand from family offices as well as enhance its alternative asset capabilities.
Sovereign and pension funds as well as private equity firms are looking at opportunities in data centres, telecom towers, and fibre networks in the region.
CPP Investments and Pacific AM commit $170 million to Korean data centre; GIC and NorthWest Australia invest an additional $2.4 billion to healthcare projects; the world's largest sovereign wealth fund voted in favour of Toshiba soliciting buyout from PE firms; Chinese vice-premier commits to supporting the market; and more
The “lower for longer” monetary policy and stimulus packages, coupled with the rolling out of vaccine programmes favorably support real estate investing in the region, with offices and data centres presenting forward-looking opportunities.
Institutional investors have at times increased their exposure to market risks in unnecessary manners, eroding their potential levels of investment return for no reward.
For the 20th anniversary edition of AsianInvestor magazine, we took a look at some of the statistics that reflect just how much the region's financial markets and its investors have grown.
The largest pension fund and life insurers of South Korea are becoming increasingly assertive in their investments, as they chase more yield, according to new data.
The second half survey of alternatives data provider Preqin reveals that investors are not very confident about the future, which could lead some to re-weigh their private asset allocations.
Asset owners across the world are pouring more money into exchange-traded funds. Asset owners in Greater China aim to do more as well, according to Brown Brothers Harriman.