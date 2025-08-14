AsianInvesterAsianInvester

China data centres set for major expansion as AI, cloud computing fuel growth

Peter Brieger
China leads the pack among APAC markets with some forecasts calling for 20% plus annual growth in its data-centre market over the next few years. But limited land availability, emissions regulations and new technologies could hamper the pace of expansion.
China data centres set for major expansion as AI, cloud computing fuel growth

China’s data centre market is set for a big expansion in the next few years, driven by demand for AI and cloud infrastructure, but the risk of overbuilding hangs over the fast-growing sector, analysts say.

Sign In to Your Account
Access Exclusive AsianInvestor Content!
Please sign in to your subscription to unlock full access to our premium AI resources.

Free Registration & 7-Day Trial
Register now to enjoy a 7-day free trial—no registration fees required. Click the link to get started.
Note: This free trial is a one-time offer.
Questions?
If you have any enquiries or would like a quote for a team or company licence, please contact us at [email protected]. Our subscription team will be happy to assist you.
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.