The global development bank is pursuing targeted financing strategy while leveraging its position to unlock substantial institutional capital flows.
Nearly two-thirds of APAC institutional investors say they are looking to increase their equities allocations this year.
Strong fund-raising volumes in private equity this year reflect government and SOE-activity, not private investor demand.
Both institutional investors and family offices are planning big increases despite challenging conditions.
New research points to growing allocations in 2025 as consultants highlight regional advantages over the US and Europe.
Tit-for-tat tariffs and investigations threaten to derail the crucial trade relationship between Brussels and Beijing. Will we see further escalation? Market experts share their views.
Norway SWF names new Singapore office head; Temasek launches Paris office; GIC appoints public equities COO; Malaysia military pension appoints chairman, CEO; BNP Paribas AM gets new EMD head; and more.
Concerns about inflation and interest rate developments create a wide range of approaches for the coming year, an outlook survey shows.
MPFA Chairman's term extended; Prudential HK hires responsible investment manager; Muzinich names Asia CEO; LaSalle IM reshuffles Japan team; PGIM appoints institutional relations head for Australia, New Zealand; Natixis IM gets regional head of equity; and more.
Unisuper add to private markets team; HKEX makes three appointments; Natixis IM's APAC head changes role; Allspring opens HK office; Leo Wealth makes Singapore acquisition; and more.
Although developed markets are expected to outperform, the Asia Pacific region also holds appeal for many institutional investors, a 2023 investment outlook survey shows.
Cbus promotes Ros Mckay to head of responsible investment; Family Office Association Hong Kong elects Angel Chia as new chair; Manulife IM promotes Elvin Tharm; HSBC Asset Management APAC head of institutional sales relocates to Singapore; Natixis sustainable hire joins from BNP Paribas AM; and more