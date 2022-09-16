AsianInvesterAsianInvester

Tag : natixis

Staff Reporters
MPFA Chairman's term extended; Prudential HK hires responsible investment manager; Muzinich names Asia CEO; LaSalle IM reshuffles Japan team; PGIM appoints institutional relations head for Australia, New Zealand; Natixis IM gets regional head of equity; and more.
Weekly roundup of people news, March 10
Staff Reporters
Cbus promotes Ros Mckay to head of responsible investment; Family Office Association Hong Kong elects Angel Chia as new chair; Manulife IM promotes Elvin Tharm; HSBC Asset Management APAC head of institutional sales relocates to Singapore; Natixis sustainable hire joins from BNP Paribas AM; and more
Weekly roundup of people news, Sep 16