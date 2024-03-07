Aware Super adds risk and compliance head; Zurich taps claims lead; Aberdeen names APAC equities chief; BlackRock hires fixed income head, and more.
Tag : blackrock
Industry experts remain divided on Beijing's potential intervention in the $22.8 billion port sale, with the fate of these strategic shipping assets hanging in geopolitical balance.
Japanese and Chinese insurers lead regional shift towards private credit investments, while regulatory changes and bank retrenchment create new opportunities despite allocation challenges.
Indonesia’s $10.5 billion sovereign wealth fund has affirmed its commitment to the sector following a raft of recent domestic investments
The global development bank is pursuing targeted financing strategy while leveraging its position to unlock substantial institutional capital flows.
Singapore's Temasek launches wholly-owned private credit platform; Japan's GPIF considers raising investment return target; BlackRock acquires HPS Investment Partners in $12 billion deal; and more.
The Singapore-based insurer explains how tools from two partners, BlackRock and Ortec Finance, help with portfolio, risk and asset-liability management.
As asset managers curb support for shareholder votes, a debate rages between investors' fiduciary responsibilities and pursuing sustainability goals.
Support by the world’s leading investment managers on ESG votes tabled by APAC shareholders is waning, which is piling pressure on other institutional investors to take the lead.
The Hong Kong-headquartered life insurer is set to benefit from real-time data for its investment management through an integrated platform under the partnership with BlackRock and BNY.
The drive to move away from carbon-intensive technologies will lead to inflationary pressures, even as technological breakthroughs pile even further pressure on energy demand, the global chief investment strategist at BlackRock said.
From the world's largest asset manager to the Nan Fung family office, Helen Zhu knows her biggest strength lies in always pushing herself out of the comfort zone.