CKH ports sale sparks mixed reactions amid geopolitical concerns
Industry experts remain divided on Beijing's potential intervention in the $22.8 billion port sale, with the fate of these strategic shipping assets hanging in geopolitical balance.
CK Hutchison Holdings (CKH), the conglomerate owned by Hong Kong billionaire Li Ka-shing, has announced the sale of its extensive global ports portfolio to a consortium led by BlackRock and Terminal Investment Limited.
Sign In to Your Account
Access Exclusive AsianInvestor Content!
Please sign in to your subscription to unlock full access to our premium AI resources.
Free Registration & 7-Day Trial
Register now to enjoy a 7-day free trial—no registration fees required. Click the link to get started.
Note: This free trial is a one-time offer.
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.