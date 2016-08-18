The global development bank is pursuing targeted financing strategy while leveraging its position to unlock substantial institutional capital flows.
DBS's Pierre DeGagne explains the rationale behind having a slimmer funds platform and the challenges of getting clients to implement investment ideas in their portfolios at the right time.
Pierre DeGagne explains the fund selection process of DBS Private Bank, the importance of spotting behavioural biases and how those biases can undermine fund selection.
After last week's stunning election upset in Malaysia, we asked five experts on what the new government's policy priorities are likely to be and whether it will stay foreign-investor-friendly.
The bank's Hong Kong head of investment product and advisory outlines how it is looking to encourage clients to make greater use of funds and discretionary management.
It may be time to book profit in mainland equities amid slowing economic momentum and tighter liquidity conditions, despite MSCI's decision to include A shares in its EM indexes.
Regional investment heads at DBS and Lombard Odier say emerging markets are a better bet amid heightened political risk and uncompelling valuations in developed Europe.
The Singapore bank sees opportunities stemming from Donald Trump's plans to boost military and infrastructure spending, while it is shifting focus away from sovereign bonds.
Singapore’s DBS is hungry for more acquisitions after agreeing to buy ANZ’s Asia retail and wealth business. But ABN Amro’s Asian private bank may be another step too far, too fast.
Singapore's central bank demonstrated its increased zeal to enforce anti-money laundering laws by revoking Falcon Private Bank's licence and heavily fining DBS and UBS.
DBS's group consumer and wealth head discusses Southeast Asia's prospects during a panel with the CEO of Malaysia's Employees Provident Fund and Macquarie's Asia chief.
EFG Asset Management has hired a Singapore head amid uncertainty over its parent bank's takeover of Swiss rival BSI. AsianInvestor spoke to Moz Afzal, the fund firm's global CIO.