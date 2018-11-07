The rise of market volatility during 2018 underlined a prevailing weakness among smaller exchange-traded funds: they are not very liquid. That raises their risks amid downturns.
Ernest Chan
Exchange-traded funds have enjoyed tremendous demand, but as market volatility continues some of these instruments could find their liquidity being tested.
Insurance companies are increasingly turning to ETF products for both tactical and strategic asset allocations, BlackRock and other industry participants note.
Equity indices around the world have taken a tumble since the start of October. We asked four experts how this has affected investor portfolios and how they are responding.
Unlike in other regions, Asian HNWIs still appear much more willing to countenance big tech solutions to their wealth management problems, a Capgemini survey shows.
Chinese corporate defaults have risen sharply this year. We asked three experts whether this poses a systemic risk to markets and how it is impacting investor sentiment.
The largest tech stocks have suffered since early October, exposing risks that could spell the end of a long upward ride and force asset owners to rethink how they invest in equities.
Asian investors are showing growing interest in exchange traded funds but remain largely unfamiliar with what they are and how best to use them, industry specialists have said.
Chinese stock market indices have taken a beating so far in 2018, losing nearly 30%. We asked four experts when investors should start looking at Chinese equities again.
The city's independent judiciary and long-established respect for the rule of law make it a strong candidate. However, its proximity to China is both a help and a hindrance.
For all the excitement caused by the MSCI index inclusion of China A-shares, it is the benchmark addition of Chinese bonds that could be a bigger game changer, said experts.
Hong Kong turns to repackaging infrastructure loans to help deepen its role as a centre for regional infrastructure investment.