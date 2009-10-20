Alternative assets and ESG investing are gaining traction among younger Asian wealth generations and insurers are evolving their offerings to meet changing preferences and prepare for Asia's $2.5 trillion wealth transfer.
Tag : alternative assets
While artificial intelligence has whipped up a stock market frenzy, its adoption in managing complex private asset portfolios is still nascent. But the potential is huge.
The life insurer's Hong Kong arm continues to add positions to the private market despite the current downturn for good liability match, less volatility, and diversification in the long-term.
The world’s third-largest pension fund announced a shake-up in how it manages overseas fixed income and private holdings to cut expenses and improve execution.
The $20 billion public pension fund plans to raise its alternative asset allocation from 20% to 24% by the end of this year, and to over 30% by end-2025, fueled by overseas investments.
Asset owners and property investors are finding it increasingly difficult to spot quality investments, due to an inflow of money and a lack of willing sellers.
The investment advisory firm has added staff to its Singapore office, whose clients include endowments, family offices and government funds.