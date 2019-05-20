Building on an already impressive growth trajectory, the Hong Kong ETF market is becoming an increasingly attractive investment destination with a focus on innovation, new product launches, and regulatory enhancements.
As Asia’s growing ETP market presents more opportunities, selecting the optimal products involves navigating issues beyond expense ratios. Institutional investors must consider an array of factors such as thematic exposure, taxation, and market liquidity to make fully informed choices.
Recent volatility hasn’t changed the appeal of the $20 trillion China bond market, and index inclusion is playing a key role in driving investor demand for China fixed income ETFs, according to a recent AsianInvestor webinar, in conjunction with Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (HKEX).