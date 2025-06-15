Asia’s first sukuk ETF rides growth in Islamic finance
Hong Kong's launch of an offering that tracks shariah-compliant bonds, known as sukuk, marks a significant advancement for Islamic finance in Asia, and underscores increasing global demand.
Hong Kong is expanding its footprint in Islamic finance with Asia’s first exchange-traded fund (ETF), less than two years after the city listed its first Saudi Arabian equities ETF.
Sign In to Your Account
Access Exclusive AsianInvestor Content!
Please sign in to your subscription to unlock full access to our premium AI resources.
Free Registration & 7-Day Trial
Register now to enjoy a 7-day free trial—no registration fees required. Click the link to get started.
Note: This free trial is a one-time offer.
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.