Hong Kong's launch of an offering that tracks shariah-compliant bonds, known as sukuk, marks a significant advancement for Islamic finance in Asia, and underscores increasing global demand.
At the heart of Islamic bonds or sukuk is the idea of responsible investing, little wonder, then, that it should be finding its place in the world of sustainable investment.
As the South Asian economy looks to eliminate interest from its banking system, Fitch Ratings' global head of Islamic finance, Bashar Al Natoor, examines what this could mean for the country’s Islamic finance sector.
Investors are bringing an ESG focus to opportunities, while being aware that this does not mean an automatic boost to returns.
The RM82.64 billion ($20.6 billion) Malaysian Hajj fund, which recently completed a restructure, is looking to diversify globally but remains cautious of risky assets.
The Malaysian pension fund is keen to expand its overseas and private markets exposure, but is waiting for more favourable global market conditions.
The new unit aims to create a stronger focus on the firm's Islamic institutional business, both onshore and offshore.
The index series can be used by even the most conservative Shariah-compliant investors since it makes use of asset-based debt screening.
The new index tracks the performance of the top 25 stocks of the Shariah-compliant Dow Jones Islamic Market Malaysia Index.