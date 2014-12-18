Hong Kong's launch of an offering that tracks shariah-compliant bonds, known as sukuk, marks a significant advancement for Islamic finance in Asia, and underscores increasing global demand.
Tag : islamic finance
As the South Asian economy looks to eliminate interest from its banking system, Fitch Ratings' global head of Islamic finance, Bashar Al Natoor, examines what this could mean for the country’s Islamic finance sector.
The Halal economy is starting to focus on ESG and sustainability issues and regtech and fintech is helping drive the changes, a new study shows
The Islamic insurers’ need to preserve liquidity could leave them well placed to buy equities, once Malaysia finally emerges from the coronavirus pandemic.
We are identifying 20 outstanding executives who are driving the region's pension funds forward. Today, we feature leaders from China's NCSSF and Malaysia's EPF.
Islamic assets managed in the Middle East shrank overall last year, but sharia alternative investments were a bright spot, finds AsianInvestor research ranking firms by AUM.
Islamic assets under management in Southeast Asia have shrunk, but less sharply than the global trend, according to AsianInvestor research. What's in store for this segment?
AsianInvestor presents its annual list of managers of Islamic funds. Their overall AUM fell 12.2% last year, but alternatives were a bright spot. More analysis of the data is to come.
Tariq Al Rifai's new organisation will focus on how Islamic finance can help solve debt-related issues in financial markets and encourage the take-up of sharia-compliant investing.
Q&A with INCEIF’s Dean of Graduate Studies, Professor Dr Mansor Haji Ibrahim
The development of the Islamic Capital Market has been strengthened in Malaysia in recent years, but the industry still faces challenges and needs to define its future strategy.
The country risks losing Islamic finance business to Hong Kong and Singapore and needs to do more to retain it in areas such as private banking, argues Professor Shamsher Mohamad of INCEIF.