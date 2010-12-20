For family offices navigating an increasingly complex investment landscape, tokenisation may well be the key to unlocking new levels of efficiency and opportunity in traditional asset classes.
As the South Asian economy looks to eliminate interest from its banking system, Fitch Ratings' global head of Islamic finance, Bashar Al Natoor, examines what this could mean for the country’s Islamic finance sector.
AmInvest scooped AsianInvestor's Fund House of the Year Awards for Malaysia, reflecting its breadth and depth of experience and expertise across asset classes and strategies.
Indonesia Hajj Fund Management Agency (BPKH) says that pandemic woes hit direct investment in 2020, but the fund remains firm in its commitment to using it as a tool to drive ESG change
Indonesia's two year-old hajj savings fund wants to invest 70% of its assets outside of bank deposits by 2021; it's at 64% today. Its CIO tells AsianInvestor how it plans to do it.
INCEIF explains how such instruments would benefit both investors and issuers.
Islamic assets managed in the Middle East shrank overall last year, but sharia alternative investments were a bright spot, finds AsianInvestor research ranking firms by AUM.
Islamic assets under management in Southeast Asia have shrunk, but less sharply than the global trend, according to AsianInvestor research. What's in store for this segment?
AsianInvestor presents its annual list of managers of Islamic funds. Their overall AUM fell 12.2% last year, but alternatives were a bright spot. More analysis of the data is to come.
AsianInvestor has researched its first ever ranking of Islamic fund managers. Here we list the top 10 by assets under management, amid hopes that the industry can globalise.
Cross-border trading in ETFs, Reits and sukuk will soon be possible on the Asean Trading Link as exchanges strive to improve foreign investors' access to a broader product range.
Having recently launched two sharia equity strategies, the US asset manager plans to manage more assets out of Kuala Lumpur.