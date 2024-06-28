A flare-up in violence between the South Asian neighbours is prompting some global fund managers to eye a shift toward Southeast Asian and Gulf nations.
Tag : investment
Active ETFs are revolutionising modern portfolio management with their blend of active strategies and ETF benefits.
Ping An's investment strategy centers around three key pillars: green, inclusive, and social investments, aimed at fostering long term sustainable environmental and social progress.
Life insurers face a dual challenge: geopolitical instability and sweeping regulatory reforms. Leading CIOs advocate benchmark adherence during volatility while strengthening cross-departmental integration.
Leading insurers grapple with policy unpredictability, shifting market dynamics, and long-term positioning as Trump's second term creates new geopolitical realities, with China advocating a decade-long perspective.
Family offices will find enhanced investment opportunities through Singapore's revamped Global Investor Programme, which creates tax incentives while strengthening the city-state's position as a wealth management hub.
Preqin data reveals significant declines in deal activity and fundraising in Asia, with exit activity primarily driven by trade sales and IPOs.
Investment chiefs at AIA Hong Kong, Chubb Life, and BOC Life embrace tighter collaboration across teams with the goal of building more resilient businesses under a new regulatory environment.
As Australia positions itself as a key player in renewable energy and critical minerals, institutional investors across the Asia Pacific will be increasingly tempted to add to their positions in this important market.
Australia is turning to foreign investors to succeed in its ambitions to become a renewable energy superpower. This comes as more institutions in the region make sustainable investments a priority.
As the AI landscape evolves, investment opportunities are expanding beyond major tech players to encompass a wider range of companies across the value chain.
Some CIOs like investing because it's exciting, while others enjoy figuring out the market ahead of others. Some just take pleasure in dabbling in finance. For the CIO of Sun Life International HuBS, investment is about satisfying curiosity.