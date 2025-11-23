Hong Kong bridges Middle East-China investment flows
With its open capital system, strong legal framework, and expanding Shariah-compliant options, Hong Kong is emerging as the launchpad for deeper Middle East–China financial ties.
As geopolitical tensions between the United States and China intensify, capital flows between the Middle East and China are accelerating, with Hong Kong increasingly positioned as a vital conduit.
