The investment management arm of Mubadala and Temasek-owned Seviora inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to explore strategic initiatives.
Tag : middle east
Despite US and European investors scaling back, global interest in Chinese stocks persists, with allocators from Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and other markets looking for stronger signals to increase their exposure.
Single-family offices in Singapore and Dubai say they don’t mind paying fees for good managers and sharing future profits, but the charges need to be justified explicitly.
A newly established association in Hong Kong plans to help Chinese alternatives managers raise capital offshore, defying the “Anything But China” global sentiment.
State-owned investors from the UAE and Saudi Arabia are leading the investment charge and their influence on the Asian economic landscape is set to increase in coming years.
With the Middle-East nation located between Europe and Asia, it helps both regions by being a connectivity corridor, a family office industry executive tells AsianInvestor.
Family offices are a red-hot topic in Asia right now. Expect more competition as more players -- and jurisdictions -- join the race to manage the wealth of Asia's rich individuals.
Asian start-ups with established ties to the UAE can also be investment targets, a senior executive told AsianInvestor.
Although Chinese private equity managers are now getting vital support from Middle Eastern asset owners, they must still navigate complex global relationships and varying legal requirements.
AsianInvestor has identified 10 outstanding executives who are leading best practices and innovative thinking at sovereign wealth funds operating in the region. On our fifth and final day, we showcase executives from Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund and Singapore's GIC.
Hong Kong's Tsangs Group has teamed up with DeepRock Group, established by China Vanke’s founder Wang Shi, to boost business and investment ties on sustainable technology across Hong Kong, mainland China and the Middle East.
Hong Kong has attracted over 100 families to set up investment vehicles in town, including prominent families from Saudi Arabia who are keen to explore technology investments in the Greater Bay Area.