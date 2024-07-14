As mainland Chinese companies pursue overseas growth, Hong Kong is moving to establish itself as a key hub for captive insurance operations.
As Chinese firms increasingly choose Hong Kong over US listings, asset managers are reassessing their strategies for global asset allocation.
Hong Kong is positioning itself as a market leader for insurance-linked securities (ILS), leveraging its financial infrastructure, regulatory support and connectivity to Mainland China.
The Insurance Authority's review of risk-based capital requirements aims to incentivise insurers' infrastructure investments while enhancing risk diversification, potentially unleashing billions in long-term capital for Hong Kong's development projects.
Hong Kong's sovereign wealth fund has deployed capital across 90 technology companies, creating significant co-investment leverage while pursuing a dual mandate of financial returns and ecosystem development that distinguishes it from regional peers.
China directs billions of dollars of insurance money into stocks; Malaysia’s sovereign wealth fund Khazanah Nasional is rebalancing its portfolio to invest more in developed markets; Korean scientists and engineers fund opens tender for foreign CLO mandate; and more.
Hong Kong-based Bennet Li has worked at the company for 23 years and is currently the head of strategic finance, Asia and country manager, Mainland China.
Efforts to jointly anchoring the investment fund represent another sign of the growing relationship between the Middle East and Hong Kong.
Poor investor sentiment is reflected in a depressed sector, from low occupancy to falling profits. There's a strong sense that Hong Kong needs to reinvent itself before investors return.
Even with falling interest rates, private credit remains an attractive asset class for AIA Hong Kong under the city's new risk-based capital regime.
The newly established Hong Kong Investment Corporation has made three artificial intelligence investments in the past two months.
Family offices in Hong Kong and Singapore invest for positive impact not only on the environment and society but also to future-proof family businesses.