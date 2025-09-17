CTF Life adopts hybrid model to navigate accelerating market
With capital market rotations accelerating and old models breaking down, the Hong Kong-based life insurer sees building in-house agility as key to generating alpha and managing risk.
In a period of significant macroeconomic transition, long-term institutional investors are being forced to rethink their core strategies as profound structural changes in capital markets demand a robust and adaptive approach to portfolio construction, according to Carol Mo, deputy CIO at CTF Life.
Sign In to Your Account
Access Exclusive AsianInvestor Content!
Please sign in to your subscription to unlock full access to our premium AI resources.
Free Registration & 7-Day Trial
Register now to enjoy a 7-day free trial—no registration fees required. Click the link to get started.
Note: This free trial is a one-time offer.
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.