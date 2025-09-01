Click Ventures family office sharpens its edge by balancing public and private books
Kin Leung Chan, the Hong Kong family office's principal, says the traditional divide between public and private investing has narrowed significantly.
Click Ventures’ Hong Kong based single family office integrates liquid and private investments to generate differentiated alpha across cycles. Principal Kin Leung Chan says the combined strategy delivers synergistic insights and complementary risk-return features.
Sign In to Your Account
Access Exclusive AsianInvestor Content!
Please sign in to your subscription to unlock full access to our premium AI resources.
Free Registration & 7-Day Trial
Register now to enjoy a 7-day free trial—no registration fees required. Click the link to get started.
Note: This free trial is a one-time offer.
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.