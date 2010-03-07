As mid-market GP stakes investments gain momentum, investors are navigating valuation complexities, governance risks, and structuring challenges around this specialised style of private equity investing to foster long-term alignment of interests among key stakeholders.
The results from survey point to a growing risk-on sentiment among investors, with plans to expand into niche areas of private fixed income.
Institutional investment appetite remains for quality deals but deployment is becoming more circumspect as refinancing challenges and market uncertainty take hold.
More asset owners are leaning towards private credit rather than private equity -- a trend seen likely to continue given the interest-rate and macroeconomic backdrop.
The Canadian and Korean asset management operations of two life insurers have agreed to jointly take advantage of rising institutional investor demand for Asian alternative assets.
The multilateral development bank is seeking more co-investments in renewable projects and to partner for more equity investing and ESG bond issuance in the coming years.
AsianInvestor hosted the Fund Selector Forum Asia on November 12 at the JW Marriott Hotel, Hong Kong.
Local hedge fund managers are better at navigating anomalies in Asian markets than their overseas peers, but the region's volatility risks is turning off some investors.
Grace Barki has departed Bank Sarasin after just over two years with the Swiss firm. She is expected to re-enter the market after some time out.
Dai Xianglong tells a forum the social security fund will raise its private equity investment heavily over the next three years after PE accounted for 70% of its total return in 2011.
It's not raining men in Korea, but private equity financiers can step in to help when a family bloodline looks like faltering due to a lack of a male heir.
The Canadian institution is rapidly building an investment team in Hong Kong to capture growth in Asian markets, starting with China-focused private equity.