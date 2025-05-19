Hong Kong moves to become catastrophe bond hub as disasters mount
Hong Kong is positioning itself as a market leader for insurance-linked securities (ILS), leveraging its financial infrastructure, regulatory support and connectivity to Mainland China.
Hong Kong is moving to become a top insurance-linked securities (ILS) hub in Asia as property and casualty insurers grapple with mounting disaster losses.
Sign In to Your Account
Access Exclusive AsianInvestor Content!
Please sign in to your subscription to unlock full access to our premium AI resources.
Free Registration & 7-Day Trial
Register now to enjoy a 7-day free trial—no registration fees required. Click the link to get started.
Note: This free trial is a one-time offer.
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.