Hong Kong is positioning itself as a market leader for insurance-linked securities (ILS), leveraging its financial infrastructure, regulatory support and connectivity to Mainland China.
Taiping Reinsurance's issuance of Asia's first dual-perils, dual-triggers catastrophe bond represents not just a milestone transaction, but signals the dawn of a more sophisticated approach to disaster risk transfer in the region.
The pension fund assigned a $50 million allocation into the alternatives asset class in December, and appointed three companies to operate it.