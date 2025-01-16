AsianInvesterAsianInvester

Taiping Re issues groundbreaking Asian catastrophe bond

Heather Ng
Taiping Reinsurance's issuance of Asia's first dual-perils, dual-triggers catastrophe bond represents not just a milestone transaction, but signals the dawn of a more sophisticated approach to disaster risk transfer in the region.
Taiping Re issues groundbreaking Asian catastrophe bond

As Asia grapples with mounting climate-related risks, a new financial instrument is gaining traction among insurers and investors alike: catastrophe bonds.

Sign In to Your Account
Access Exclusive AsianInvestor Content!
Please sign in to your subscription to unlock full access to our premium AI resources.

Free Registration & 7-Day Trial
Register now to enjoy a 7-day free trial—no registration fees required. Click the link to get started.
Note: This free trial is a one-time offer.
Questions?
If you have any enquiries or would like a quote for a team or company licence, please contact us at [email protected]. Our subscription team will be happy to assist you.
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.