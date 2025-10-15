ILS emerges as a 'true diversifier' for APAC portfolios
As institutional investors across Asia Pacific scour the globe for yield and diversification, insurance-linked securities are moving into the mainstream, offering returns that are uncorrelated with the whims of the stock market.
The low correlation with traditional asset classes remains a primary driver for institutional adoption of insurance-linked securities (ILS).
