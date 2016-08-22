As institutional investors across Asia Pacific scour the globe for yield and diversification, insurance-linked securities are moving into the mainstream, offering returns that are uncorrelated with the whims of the stock market.
Tag : insurance linked securities
The pension fund assigned a $50 million allocation into the alternatives asset class in December, and appointed three companies to operate it.
More flows are likely into insurance-linked strategies, private equity and trend-following strategies/CTAs, given the benefits of such investments, argues LGT Capital Partners.