Hong Kong is positioning itself as a market leader for insurance-linked securities (ILS), leveraging its financial infrastructure, regulatory support and connectivity to Mainland China.
Tag : regulator
Bitcoin's appeal is growing among Asia's wealthy but regulatory concerns and illiquid digital currency markets, are likely to keep investments muted for now, say experts.
The Hong Kong fund house has been reprimanded by the local regulator, which may harm its ability to compete on portfolio mandates, said the CIO of a large institutional investor.
The city's Securities and Futures Commission has identified areas of concern related to anti-money laundering controls and is investigating several firms.
Hong Kong's securities regulator has moved to halve the average approval time for new fund applications. The question is, does it have the resources to deliver on that prospect?
The China Banking Regulatory Commission is seeking to establish a department to oversee the nation's $2 trillion trust industry in apparent recognition of growing risk, say local media.
Fines levied by regulators in Asia may be a lot smaller than in the US or UK, but that doesn't mean the region's watchdogs are weak, argues a senior Goldman Sachs executive.
The Hong Kong markets regulator has revoked Union Securities' licence and banned Ma Kin-Chung and Cheng Tai-Ha after they misappropriated client money and created false statements.
The Securities Commission has filed a civil enforcement action alleging the seven artificially boosted the share price of DVM Technology in 2006 for their own profit.
The Hong Kong regulator has banned Fa Kwan-Lun for 12 months for failing to report securities trading he conducted through his mother-in-law's account and for mishandling clients' money.
The regulator has banned a Global Credit Securities employee following her conviction on criminal charges and suspended a former China Merchants Securities worker for misconduct.
The city's Securities and Futures Commission has reprimanded and fined Sun On Tat Securities and one of its responsible officers for managerial and supervisory failures.