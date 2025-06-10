Hong Kong serves as springboard for China captives
As mainland Chinese companies pursue overseas growth, Hong Kong is moving to establish itself as a key hub for captive insurance operations.
Captive insurance is a relatively new concept across Asia, but financial hub Hong Kong is moving to sell itself as a base for the growing sector, especially for mainland Chinese companies keen to expand their global footprint.
Sign In to Your Account
Access Exclusive AsianInvestor Content!
Please sign in to your subscription to unlock full access to our premium AI resources.
Free Registration & 7-Day Trial
Register now to enjoy a 7-day free trial—no registration fees required. Click the link to get started.
Note: This free trial is a one-time offer.
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.