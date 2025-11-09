Cathay SITE to anchor Taiwan’s rise as an Asian asset management hub
Cathay Securities Investment Trust is poised to become Taiwan’s largest asset manager as it takes on over NT$7 trillion in investment mandates from Cathay Life.
Sign In to Your Account
Access Exclusive AsianInvestor Content!
Please sign in to your subscription to unlock full access to our premium AI resources.
Free Registration & 7-Day Trial
Register now to enjoy a 7-day free trial—no registration fees required. Click the link to get started.
Note: This free trial is a one-time offer.
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.