Taiwan’s planned sovereign wealth fund aims to boost economic momentum, expand global investments and strengthen national security.
AllianzGI makes its first foray into the global active ETF market with a Taiwan launch, as CEO Tobias Pross hints at a possible expansion into Europe.
While industry experts view this surge as a temporary response to US-China trade tensions, concerns over hedging costs and investment returns remain in focus.
Allianz withdraws offer to acquire Income Insurance; CapitaLand to buy Wingate in Australia; Cathay Life Insurance buys 50% of Taiwan windfarm from Denmark's Orsted; and more.
Taiwan's largest pension fund manager will hire up to five external asset managers for a five-year term, with each managing $280 million.
With Chinese New Year just a few days away, AsiaInvestor spoke to investment specialists to gauge their views on what's in store for mainland China, Hong Kong and Taiwan over the next 12 months.
Pressure on companies does pay off, as Asia's largest utilities companies cooperate with investor demand for action on decarbonisation, a recently released report says.
We showcase AsianInvestor's best interviews with asset owners in July – a feat that spans the Asia-Pacific region. Key themes are rising rates impacting portfolio shifts, boosting ESG and revamping external manager mandates.
In an exclusive interview, Cathay Financial's president lists collaborations with high emitters and carbon-driven remuneration policies as a strategy to decarbonise its portfolio.
AsianInvestor presents the judges' rationale for picking the winners in this awards category.
In August 2018, Ping An Insurance stated it would lower its share of stocks in its portfolio as it aimed to adhere to IFRS 9. Its interim report released August 24 shows that the insurer has delivered on that promise.
Trust and relationship-building are among the biggest factors for single family offices looking for co-investment partners.