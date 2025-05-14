AsianInvesterAsianInvester

Taiwan dollar’s surge shakes Asian markets

Heather Ng
While industry experts view this surge as a temporary response to US-China trade tensions, concerns over hedging costs and investment returns remain in focus.
Taiwan dollar&#8217;s surge shakes Asian markets

The sharp rally of the New Taiwan dollar (NTD) against the US dollar in early May sent shockwaves through Asian markets. While industry experts view this surge as a temporary response to US-China trade tensions, concerns over hedging costs and investment returns remain in focus.

Sign In to Your Account
Access Exclusive AsianInvestor Content!
Please sign in to your subscription to unlock full access to our premium AI resources.

Free Registration & 7-Day Trial
Register now to enjoy a 7-day free trial—no registration fees required. Click the link to get started.
Note: This free trial is a one-time offer.
Questions?
If you have any enquiries or would like a quote for a team or company licence, please contact us at [email protected]. Our subscription team will be happy to assist you.
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.