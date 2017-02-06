Public market repositioning, increased caution in cross-border private deals and a pivot toward non-US tech sectors define a new era in family office strategy.
Tag : tariffs
AsianInvestor surveyed top asset managers to assess the impact of US-China tariff reductions on institutional investment strategies.
While industry experts view this surge as a temporary response to US-China trade tensions, concerns over hedging costs and investment returns remain in focus.
Global trade tensions have prompted manufacturers to explore alternative options, and India has emerged as a strong contender to step into this role.
As uncertainty dominates global markets following Trump's tariff announcements, asset owners are prioritising liquidity management while preparing for potential sharp declines in both public and private asset valuations.
As markets react to evolving trade dynamics, experts weigh in on whether emerging market economies can recover and thrive amidst uncertainty.
As markets grapple with President Trump's trade policy actions, experts predict additional tariffs on Chinese imports and potential trade announcements targeting China, Europe, and Japan.
US-China tariffs are the top risk for investors in 2025, according to Raffles Family Office. The potential economic fallout has prompted investors to prepare contingency strategies, including shifts in asset allocation and a focus on private markets.
As China implements a series of bold monetary, fiscal, and property easing measures to rejuvenate its economy, early signs of improvement are emerging.
China's strategic response to US tariffs alongside India and Asean-based investment opportunity, are set to drive growth across emerging markets in 2025.
China sceptic Nick Melhuish remains wary of Asian stocks because he sees the region as particularly vulnerable to trade-related macro uncertainties.