Market Views: How will US tariffs as high as 50% impact investors’ view of India?
Market watchers express concerns over the future of India's manufacturing appeal after Washington slapped fresh duties on the country's exports.
US President Donald Trump has slapped tariffs on Indian imports as high as 50%, in a move partly aimed at penalising the South Asian nation for ramping up purchases of Russian oil since the outbreak of the Ukraine war three years ago.
