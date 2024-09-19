China’s push for technological self-sufficiency, particularly in high-tech manufacturing and semiconductors is reshaping investor strategies.
Tag : us
Washington's deficit spending is raising concerns among investors after Moody's cut its US sovereign credit rating, citing a fast-growing debt mountain of some $36 trillion.
AsianInvestor surveyed top asset managers to assess the impact of US-China tariff reductions on institutional investment strategies.
China’s pivot to Southeast Asia in the face of US trade tensions is reshaping global supply chains and investment flows.
Does America's economic resilience really give it an advantage in prolonged tariff conflicts, or do dependencies on certain imports create unavoidable vulnerabilities?
Australian Retirement Trust's $1 billion partnership with Almanac Realty Investors represents a calculated move to enhance operational synergies and investment diversification within its real estate portfolio.
The Australian Superannuation Investment Summit wrapped up with substantive exchanges between industry leaders and US officials, as Australia's $2.8 trillion pension pool continues to deploy capital globally with a focus on infrastructure and private markets.
The Federal Reserve’s decision to pause interest rate cuts has sparked debate among economists and investors about the future of US monetary policy. What do leading asset managers predict for the Fed’s next moves, and how could a slower easing cycle impact global markets?
Donald Trump's return to the White House this week has rattled financial markets, with executive orders on climate, tariffs, and immigration sparking fresh inflation concerns. As some analysts bet on potential Federal Reserve rate hikes, leading asset managers share their predictions.
What will be the biggest impact for Asia when President-elect Donald Trump returns to the White House? From tariffs to foreign relations, leading asset managers outline their expectations.
Even as the Korean pension fund re-examines the appeal of developed markets, it has ventured into its first direct emerging market investments in Asia, its CIO tells AsianInvestor.
Following the Federal Reserve's aggressive 50 basis point interest rate cut, we asked asset managers and analysts to identify three risk assets they believe could benefit from this decision.