Stanley Le
The Federal Reserve’s decision to pause interest rate cuts has sparked debate among economists and investors about the future of US monetary policy. What do leading asset managers predict for the Fed’s next moves, and how could a slower easing cycle impact global markets?
Market Views: What does the Fed’s pause mean for investors?
Stanley Le
Donald Trump's return to the White House this week has rattled financial markets, with executive orders on climate, tariffs, and immigration sparking fresh inflation concerns. As some analysts bet on potential Federal Reserve rate hikes, leading asset managers share their predictions.
Market Views: Will Trump's new policies trigger inflation?