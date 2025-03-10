Australian Retirement Trust bets big on US property platforms
Australian Retirement Trust's $1 billion partnership with Almanac Realty Investors represents a calculated move to enhance operational synergies and investment diversification within its real estate portfolio.
Australian Retirement Trust (ART) has completed a years-long evaluation process resulting in a landmark $1 billion customised mandate with Almanac Realty Investors targeting US real estate operating companies (REOCs), a strategy the $200 billion superannuation fund sees as critical for capturing operational efficiencies and improved margins, according to its head of real estate.
