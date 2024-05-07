Aware Super snags equity construction lead; ART reshuffles senior team; WTW expands portfolio team; AllianzGI splits global investment role, and more.
OMERS names global private equity head; ART confirms life insurance CEO; CPP Investments hires investment portfolio management head; Prudential Hong Kong adds risk chief and counsel; and more.
Australian Retirement Trust's $1 billion partnership with Almanac Realty Investors represents a calculated move to enhance operational synergies and investment diversification within its real estate portfolio.
Indonesia launches Temasek-style fund with $20bn initial budget; ART partners with Almanac for US real estate investments; Korea's KIC reports 8.49% return for 2024 with AUM reaching historic $206.5bn high; ADQ forms Middle East infrastructure platform, and more.
Equip Super unveils post-merger team; ADB names new president; TCorp adds investment head; Raffles taps UAE advisor; ART appoints risk chief; and more.
John Livanas, CEO of State Super, discusses the superannuation fund's sale of its Queensland Airports Limited stake and explains why future infrastructure investments are improbable for its closed defined contributions fund.
Large asset owners subscribe to Brookfield AM's Catalytic Transition Fund; Climate change can cost property industry more than $500 billion by 2050, says GIC, S&P report; Indonesia Investment Authority, AllianzGI ink private credit partnership deal; and more.
GIC, ADIA consortium bid for German logistics business; Abu Dhabi SWF buys Chinese specialist medical business; Temasek executives meet Xinjiang officials to discuss energy; Swedish pension fund trims Australian farmland holdings; and more.
The former CEO of Australia's second largest pension fund, Bernard Reilly, will lead Perpetual's transformation into a standalone asset manager.
Despite the growing interest from other superannuation funds in niche private credit sectors, Australian Retirement Trust remains disciplined in its focus on core segments like corporate direct lending and asset-backed credit.
With a large allocation to unlisted assets, the Australian Retirement Trust’s CIO says the fund takes a proactive approach to managing its liquidity risk to ensure it meets its obligations.
Australian Retirement Trust has opened its London office, in a strategic move to enhance international presence and partnerships; access new investment opportunities; and diversify its portfolio across infrastructure, real estate, and private equity.