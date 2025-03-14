Weekly round up of people news, Mar 14
OMERS names global private equity head; ART confirms life insurance CEO; CPP Investments hires investment portfolio management head; Prudential Hong Kong adds risk chief and counsel; and more.
OMERS HIRES GLOBAL HEAD OF PRIVATE EQUITY
Sign In to Your Account
Access Exclusive AsianInvestor Content!
Please sign in to your subscription to unlock full access to our premium AI resources.
Free Registration & 7-Day Trial
Register now to enjoy a 7-day free trial—no registration fees required. Click the link to get started.
Note: This free trial is a one-time offer.
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.