AsianInvestor team
GIC's group CIO to step down; Brighter Super CFO departs after 12 years; FOAHK names new leadership team; Australian regulator appoints new chief executive; Future Fund hires portfolio risk manager; FWD Japan names new CEO; and more.
Weekly round up of people news, Jan 17
AsianInvestor team
Prudential Singapore's chief risk officer takes on new role; BlackRock appoints South Korea head; Amundi names head of investments for Asia; Malaysia's KWAP appoints chief strategy officer; Former super fund CIO joins Bellmont; and more.
Weekly roundup of people news, Nov 8
AsianInvestor team
NZ Super names joint CIOs; Rest Super appoints interim co-CIOs; Philippines' SSS appoints officer in charge; M&G hires for APAC intermediary distribution; AIA's Singapore-based fund selector joins Prudential; and more.
Weekly roundup of people news, Oct 25
AsianInvestor team
Aviva Investors names new APAC chief as Surrency exits; JP Morgan AM's Asia fixed income head leaves; Fidelity hires ex-BlackRock executive as APAC head; Mercer's Adeline Tan takes on new role; CIC names new committee members; and more.
Weekly roundup of people news, Oct 4
AsianInvestor team
FWD appoints new group CIO; Australian Super hires chief liquidity officer; June Chua leaves Lombard Odier IM; Moonfare hires APAC chief from Blackstone; Foord AM hires portfolio manager from Eastspring; TT International hires three from BNP Paribas AM; and more.
Weekly roundup of people news, Sept 27