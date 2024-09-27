Future Fund veteran takes thought leadership role; QTC names ex-TCorp exec as CEO; Funds SA deputy CIO departs; JLL promotes Thailand head, and more.
OMERS names global private equity head; ART confirms life insurance CEO; CPP Investments hires investment portfolio management head; Prudential Hong Kong adds risk chief and counsel; and more.
Legalsuper names Andrew Lill as interim CIO; SEBI appoints new chairman; Nikko AM announces CEO and chair changes; Rathbones adds three Asia-focused fund managers; and more.
AustralianSuper names new head of retirement; Colonial First State's private markets manager departs; Aware Super expands infrastructure team; FWD adds three board directors; and more.
GIC's group CIO to step down; Brighter Super CFO departs after 12 years; FOAHK names new leadership team; Australian regulator appoints new chief executive; Future Fund hires portfolio risk manager; FWD Japan names new CEO; and more.
Prudential Singapore's chief risk officer takes on new role; BlackRock appoints South Korea head; Amundi names head of investments for Asia; Malaysia's KWAP appoints chief strategy officer; Former super fund CIO joins Bellmont; and more.
NZ Super names joint CIOs; Rest Super appoints interim co-CIOs; Philippines' SSS appoints officer in charge; M&G hires for APAC intermediary distribution; AIA's Singapore-based fund selector joins Prudential; and more.
AustralianSuper expands US team; Rest CIO steps down; BII names new CEO; Natixis IM hires fixed income chief for SG; abrdn names Japan real estate head; MSCI names new head of APAC client coverage; and more.
The Hong Kong investment chief has been named global CIO and investment head for the $130 billion life insurer.
Aviva Investors names new APAC chief as Surrency exits; JP Morgan AM's Asia fixed income head leaves; Fidelity hires ex-BlackRock executive as APAC head; Mercer's Adeline Tan takes on new role; CIC names new committee members; and more.
The veteran insurance executive will stay with the Chinese insurer until the end of this year.
FWD appoints new group CIO; Australian Super hires chief liquidity officer; June Chua leaves Lombard Odier IM; Moonfare hires APAC chief from Blackstone; Foord AM hires portfolio manager from Eastspring; TT International hires three from BNP Paribas AM; and more.