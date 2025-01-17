Weekly round up of people news, Jan 17
GIC's group CIO to step down; Brighter Super CFO departs after 12 years; FOAHK names new leadership team; Australian regulator appoints new chief executive; Future Fund hires portfolio risk manager; FWD Japan names new CEO; and more.
GIC GROUP CIO TO STEP DOWN AFTER THREE DECADES
Sign In to Your Account
Access Exclusive AsianInvestor Content!
Please sign in to your subscription to unlock full access to our premium AI resources.
Free Registration & 7-Day Trial
Register now to enjoy a 7-day free trial—no registration fees required. Click the link to get started.
Note: This free trial is a one-time offer.
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.