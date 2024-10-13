Region records highest Q1 cross-border volume since 2019 as global institutions ramp up acquisitions amid shifting market dynamics.
Tag : jll
As investors look beyond conventional property classes, data centres, senior living, and life sciences facilities emerge as compelling opportunities across the region.
As interest rate pressures persist, investors find opportunities in Hong Kong, China, and beyond, with distressed sales presenting unique entry points for well-capitalised buyers.
Future Fund veteran takes thought leadership role; QTC names ex-TCorp exec as CEO; Funds SA deputy CIO departs; JLL promotes Thailand head, and more.
Cbus promotes new deputy CIO; ADB names Masato Kanda as president; Tokio Marine Singapore unveils leadership changes; Aware Super creates head of data and AI role; and more.
Indonesia’s $10.5 billion sovereign wealth fund has affirmed its commitment to the sector following a raft of recent domestic investments
GIC's group CIO to step down; Brighter Super CFO departs after 12 years; FOAHK names new leadership team; Australian regulator appoints new chief executive; Future Fund hires portfolio risk manager; FWD Japan names new CEO; and more.
As foreign investors retreat from Chinese real estate, distressed asset deals and state-backed entities dominate the sector.
The Canadian pension fund and Pacific AMC have formed their second joint venture in a hyperscale data centre project, in their quest to meet surging digital demand driven by South Korea's booming tech market.
Third-quarter flows nearly doubled compared to a year earlier, driven by a near-tripling of cross-border allocations, with Japan remaining the top choice for investors.
Large investors are increasingly making inroads into Australia's commercial real estate debt market as banks scale back their exposure, drawn by appealing yields and robust regulatory standards.
The new vehicle, co-launched by Abu Dhabi’s sovereign wealth fund to unlock $100 billion for data centre and AI-infrastructure deals, offers a new allocation opportunity for institutional investors.